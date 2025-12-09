Foxton Beach house fire

By New Zealand Police

Please attribute the following to Manawatu Area Commander Ross Grantham:

Emergency services are attending a house fire on Queen Street in Foxton Beach this morning.

Just after 5am, reports were made that a house was completely on fire.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand are at the scene and will be carrying out an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

At this time, two people remain outstanding.

We are working to understand the circumstances and urgently locate the unaccounted people.

Police are on scene with cordons in place around Queen Street, from Andrews Street to Edinburgh Terrace.

Police will be providing reassurance patrols in the town today.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.