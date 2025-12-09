Homicide investigation underway in east Auckland

A homicide investigation is underway following two assaults aboard a bus in east Auckland on Monday evening.

One man has died with a second man receiving serious injuries after they were attacked in two separate incidents aboard the number 76 bus travelling from Glen Innes towards Ōrakei.

A team of investigators are actively searching for the offender, who remains at large this morning.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says Police were notified by ambulance about two separate assaults around 8pm.

At this stage Police have established the offender boarded the bus at Apirana Avenue in Glen Innes at 7.53pm.

Assault 1: Fenchurch and Taniwha Streets

"The first victim boarded the bus at 7.56pm and travelled a short distance before moving to exit the bus at 7.58pm," Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

"The only other passenger aboard initiated an attack on the victim, before he could exit the bus near Fenchurch Street in Glen Innes."

During this assault, the victim has suffered a fatal knife wound.

"The victim, is aged in his 50s, and managed to flee from the bus, before it continued on route.

"An ambulance was contacted and subsequently transported the man to hospital where he has later died from those injuries."

Assault 2: in the vicinity of Coates Avenue and Kepa Road

The 76 bus continued on route and around 8.09pm, the second victim boarded the bus.

"A man aged in his 40s sat at the back of the bus where the offender moved towards him," Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

"The second unprovoked assault began when the offender approached the victim at the rear of the bus.

The offender initiated a fight and quickly produced a knife and assaulted the victim.

After a short confrontation the second victim managed to flee from the bus, along with another passenger and the bus driver near the bus stop at Coates Avenue and Kepa Road.

The offender eventually exited the bus himself and was last seen fleeing on foot.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says the victim was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries, where is in a stable condition.

Investigators seeking offender

Police staff have worked through the night to identify the offender responsible for both unprovoked attacks.

This has included 2 scene examinations.

The bus has been secured and will be examined today.

"I can advise the community that we are following positive lines of enquiry to identify this man, and our priority this morning is to locate and arrest him.

Detectives are currently supported by members of the Armed Offenders Squad," Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

Police have reviewed CCTV footage from inside the bus.

Detective Inspector Baldwin says: "I'm appalled at the unprovoked violence used by this offender against two men who have done absolutely nothing wrong, and one has tragically and needlessly lost his life.

"Our investigation is still in its infancy, but we are committed to understanding the motive and exactly why such violence took place aboard a bus last night.

"I know this horrific event will leave the community unsettled, but please be assured that our investigation team is doing all we can to locate this man."

Police have spoken with a number of people but ask anyone with additional information to come forward.

Please update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 251208/7471 or Operation Gyle.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.