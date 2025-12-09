Search ongoing for missing swimmer, Lake Wainamu

Searching efforts will continue today for a missing swimmer at Lake Wainamu, Bethells Beach.

Police were contacted at 6.10pm on Monday night, after the swimmer got into difficulty and did not resurface.

"The 23-year-old man had been in waist deep water with three friends at the time," Waitematā West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Jon Winthrop says.

"He has taken a few more steps before falling into a hole and has not resurfaced."

A range of resources deployed to the incident and began searching last night, including the Police Eagle helicopter.

Five lifeguards from the SAR team at Bethells Beach Surf Lifesaving Club supported Police in the search.

Unfortunately, the swimmer remains unaccounted for.

Senior Sergeant Jon Winthrop says the Police National Dive Squad will be deploying to Lake Wainamu today.

"Our efforts are focused on locating the swimmer and this will continue across the day.

"We acknowledge the support of all agencies that have been involved so far.

"I know the swimmer's friends are quite shaken up by the events that unfolded very quickly last night, and we are ensuring there is support in place for them."