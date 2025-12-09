Taxpayers' Union Calls On Principals Who Misused Trip Funding To Pay It Back

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is calling for the principals of schools identified by the Auditor‑General as having used public money inappropriately to repay taxpayers in full.

Taxpayers' Union Investigations Coordinator, Rhys Hurley, said:

"From a kura sending their principal to Turkey using $6,000 of 'well‑being support funding' to multiple trips to Rarotonga, Queenstown and Canada. Why would these school leaders think this funding was appropriate, especially with how many also brought their spouses, partners and families with them?"

"This can only be seen as total disrespect to taxpayers and the students this funding was meant to go to. The Auditor‑General's findings make it clear that too many schools are treating financial rules as optional."

"Every cent that was misused should be returned, and the Secretary of Education must ensure this doesn't become a recurring cycle of bad audits followed by zero consequences."