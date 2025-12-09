RMA reform a positive step forward for New Zealand

The two new Acts that make up today's Resource Management Act (RMA) reform announcement will provide impetus to economic, business and infrastructure development while also providing environmental guardrails that were lacking in the previous Act, says the EMA.

"The EMA has been at the core of a group of associations pushing for and working on RMA reform for the past eight years and we are pleased to finally see meaningful steps aimed at simplifying the passage of consents and giving more certainty to those entering the consents process," says EMA Head of Advocacy Alan McDonald.

"One of those early partners, the Environmental Defence Society (EDS), proved that the old Act was failing to protect our environment and we believe the establishment of national environmental limits and a national agency to monitor and enforce those limits will provide the protections lacking in the previous legislation.

"Not everyone will agree with that, but let's give the new legislation some time to bed in and work before throwing our hands up in the air and wailing about perceived potential failings.

On the flip side, McDonald says, the Planning Bill and the Natural Environment Bill combine in a new system to make getting things done much easier.

"The old system was cumbersome, costly, uncertain and inefficient and that was what drove the EMA, Property Council NZ, Infrastructure NZ and BusinessNZ to form an alliance and push for reform.

"The EDS was also an early and valued partner in that process and while our views on the new legislation have diverged the goals that brought us together in the first place remain.

"The new Planning Bill will set out very clearly what you can and can't do within well-defined areas of your city and/or region. It will do that upfront and set guidance for 30 years so you know which areas are significant environmentally and for Māori, where you can build heavy, light or mixed-use industry and where your housing goes.

"That also includes where all the various networks and infrastructure needed to support business and people will be located. That's schools, parks, hospitals, all transport networks, water, electricity, communications networks and so on.

"Then, knowing all that, you have well-defined national environmental standards that you have to meet - not multiple local variations.

"That's a level of certainty that just does not currently exist and puts a lot of weight on the 17 or so regional plans and a huge emphasis on the national environmental limits.

McDonald says the possibility that more than 40% of consents would no longer be required under the new system is also one hugely welcomed by the business and development communities.

"Knowing that you may not even require a consent, or that you are more certain about getting one if you know you meet the planning and environmental requirements, is a significant relief and will reduce development costs in both the business and housing sectors.

"Limiting consultation to those directly affected by new projects and developments is also a positive step. Some groups seemed to think consultation was a default power of veto instead of a way of improving outcomes, and they would go to great and expensive lengths to stop projects they didn't like.

"Those directly affected should be the ones that rightly have a say on an issue and those running the project should respond in proportion to those direct impacts and concerns. The establishment of a Planning Tribunal also de-escalates costs and time lost for those on both sides of an issue if it is unable to be resolved at a consultation level.

McDonald says the EMA began its call for reform of the RMA after identifying the need for a faster, more efficient, less costly system that provided certainty for those using it.

"We think these bills deliver those outcomes. There will certainly be some changes through the submission and select committee process, and that needs to be given an appropriate timeframe. But, when we have a new system, let's also give it an appropriate amount of time and stability to make it work well.