East Auckland homicide: Police seeking Adrian Pani for murder

Police are releasing details of a dangerous man sought in connection with the homicide in east Auckland last night.

He is 36‑year‑old Adrian Pani, and Police advise the public to not approach him.

A homicide investigation has been underway since Monday night, 8 December.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says two men were senselessly attacked, aboard the number 76 bus travelling from Glen Innes towards Ōrakei.

A 59‑year‑old man from east Auckland died in hospital last night after suffering a fatal knife wound.

"The second victim has undergone surgery on his hand today and remains in a serious but stable condition in Auckland City Hospital," he says.

"Our investigators worked through the night to identify the offender, and I want to acknowledge their work in advancing this investigation."

A search warrant, assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad, was carried this morning but the offender was not located and remains outstanding.

Late this morning, Police obtained a warrant to arrest 36‑year‑old Adrian Pani.

Pani is wanted to arrest for murder and causing grievous bodily harm.

"Pani should be considered armed and dangerous, and I stress to anyone not to approach him," Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

"If you see Pani or have information on his whereabouts, contact 111 without delay."

Police are releasing two images of Pani, the second of which is a still image captured from aboard the number 76 bus last night.

Detective Inspector Baldwin is issuing a message to the public.

"I know many of you will be unsettled by these events but let me tell you our absolute priority right now is to locate Pani and take him into custody."

The Operation Gyle team will continue searching for Pani, assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad.

"There is no place in society for unprovoked and callous violence," Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

"Our victims last night did nothing wrong, and these horrific events unfolded in a short space of time

"Police is committed to understanding the motive and exactly why this violence took place."

If you see Adrian Pani, contact 111.

Please update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 251208/7471 or Operation Gyle.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.