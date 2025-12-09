"Transformational reform" to resource management arrives

The Government's introduction of two Bills to replace the current Resource Management Act (RMA) is transformational and should result in fewer consents required to unlock development while protecting what matters, BusinessNZ says.

Chief Executive Katherine Rich says the next step will be securing broad support for the changes, which will streamline the approach to resource management.

"As it stands, the current consenting processes are slow and costly. Regional or nationally significant projects can be rejected or have costly conditions placed on them due to the RMA. New Zealand cannot afford to keep saying no to new infrastructure developments when our future depends on providing timely infrastructure, including but not limited to housing, energy and transport systems.

"Together, the Planning Bill and the Natural Environment Bill standardise rules targeted towards reducing the amount of compliance and provides better recognition of the burden landowners face when some planning controls limit the use of their land."

Rich says both Bills are substantial pieces of legislation and will take time to get through in detail, but the direction of travel was positive.

"BusinessNZ will study both Bills carefully and make submissions to the Environment Committee in due course, outlining areas for further consideration.

"We must achieve broad buy-in from political parties so that businesses can feel more confident in developing property in ways that maximise the contribution our vast natural resource base can contribute to New Zealand's future economic well-being."