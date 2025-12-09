Statement of Peter Humphreys on Today's Supreme Court Decision

Today's Supreme Court decision means a great deal to me and my whānau. The care I provide for my daughter is not only an act of love, but it is also skilled, demanding work that deserves to be recognised and fairly rewarded. This work goes beyond love alone. It involves dedication, knowledge and responsibility that meets the same standards expected in professional care settings.

This case was never just about me or my whānau. It was taken on behalf of thousands of families who deliver complex care at home so disabled people can live full and meaningful lives in their communities.

Caring for my daughter is the most important role I will ever have, but it also replaces services the Government would otherwise need to provide. This judgment makes it clear that when the Government relies on family carers to carry out this work it must also respect our rights as workers, with fair pay, proper protections, and dignity.

This decision has been a long time in the making. It has taken more than six years of going through the court system to reach this point - a process that was exhausting, stressful, and often disheartening. No family should have to endure such a lengthy legal battle just to have their work recognised and respected.

For too long many carers have felt invisible and undervalued. I hope that this decision gives them confidence to speak up, and that it drives real, lasting change in how disability support is funded and delivered across Aotearoa. No one should have to fight in court simply to be treated decently.

It is also vital that parents and family carers join a union, so they have the same backing and protection as other workers. Having collective support makes a significant difference when it comes to workplace issues such as pay, training, and fair treatment.

I want to thank my daughter, my whānau, and our wider disability community for standing alongside us throughout this journey. I wish to especially thank my lawyer, Peter Cranney, whose dedication and belief in my case made this outcome possible. This win belongs to all of us who have persevered despite a system that too often made things harder instead of easier.