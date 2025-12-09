PSA welcomes significant Supreme Court win for family carers

The Supreme Court decision to recognise two parent carers of disabled adults as employees is a significant and important win for family members looking after loved ones who need full time care the, PSA says.

A Supreme Court decision today found that two parents caring for adults - Peter Humphreys who cares for his adult daughter Sian and Christine Fleming who cares for her adult son Justin - were engaged as home workers by the State. As home workers, they were entitled to the rights of employees including the right of the minimum wage and holiday pay.

Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons says the decision recognises the important work of family carers that ensures their disabled loved ones can live rich and meaningful lives.

"The decision ensures the rights family carers as employees of the State are recognised. It also upholds the dignity of the vital work they do and ensures their efforts are seen and valued.

"The next steps are for Ministry of Social Development to engage with the PSA about these workers' entitlement to the MSD collective agreement.

"As a society we owe homecare workers an incalculable debt. This decision, which comes after six years of struggle for the families though the court system goes some way to ensuring we honour that debt," Fitzsimons says.

The PSA represents care and support workers and family carers.