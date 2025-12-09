Man dies at Karioitahi Beach

A man has died after getting into difficulty in the water at Karioitahi Beach on Monday night.

Inspector Jared Pirret, Counties Manukau South Area Commander, says Police were contacted at about 7.10pm.

"Two men were reported to be experiencing difficulties in the water and struggling to return to shore."

Lifeguards from Surf Life Saving's SAR team responded with a rescue watercraft (RWC) and two inflatable rescue boats (IRBs).

The Police Eagle helicopter also attended the incident.

"One of the men was returned to shore safely by lifeguards with Eagle locating the second man in the water.

"Sadly, the man was unable to be revived back on shore and has died," Inspector Pirret says.

"Our thoughts are with the man's friends and families for their loss, as well as those responders who did their upmost to bring about a good outcome last night.

"Any death at our beaches has an impact on them."

Police will refer the 26-year-old man's death to the Coroner.