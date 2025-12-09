Mt Wellington homicide: Police make further arrests in ongoing investigation

Two further arrests have been made in Operation Hawkin, the ongoing homicide investigation in Mt Wellington.

The investigation has been underway since the afternoon of 5 December.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland City CIB, says four arrests have now been made in the investigation to date.

Yesterday evening, Police were speaking with a man taken into custody in the Waikato region near Te Awamutu.

"We have since charged the 53-year‑old man with being an accessory after the fact to murder," Detective Inspector Beard says.

A further search warrant was carried out in Auckland today, resulting in the arrest of a 32‑year‑old man.

Detective Inspector Beard says the man has also been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The men are expected to appear today in the Hamilton and Auckland District Courts respectively.

"Our investigation remains ongoing, and we cannot rule out further arrests being made as we progress in this matter," Detective Inspector Beard says.