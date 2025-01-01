East Auckland homicide: Police make arrest, court appearance tomorrow

Police have taken a man into custody in the ongoing homicide investigation in east Auckland.

Investigators have rapidly progressed the investigation overnight and into today, resulting in an arrest in central Auckland this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland CIB, says a 36-year-old man is now in Police custody

"Information was received from the public, subsequent to our earlier appeal today, which indicated our suspect was in the CBD this afternoon" he says.

"Our team developed further information that was received, which pinpointed an area of interest within the Auckland CBD.

"Police staff flooded the lower downtown area, quickly gaining observations of the man.

"He was quickly and safely taken into custody at the corner of Commerce and Fort Streets."

The 36-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow, 10 December 2025.

"This is a fantastic result early in our investigation, and I would like to acknowledge the investigation team, as well as our frontline and tactical teams for their determined and tenacious work," Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

"I hope this is reassuring news for the wider Auckland public this afternoon.

"We are not seeking anyone else in connection with this tragic event."

Police enquiries will continue and anyone with information who has not yet made contact is asked to do so.

Please update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 251208/7471 or Operation Gyle.