Missing swimmer located at Lake Wainamu

By New Zealand Police

Police can confirm the body of a missing swimmer at Lake Wainamu has been located.

The Police National Dive Squad had been deployed at the lake near Bethells Beach today as part of the search effort.

An initial response began on Monday night, coordinated by the Police Maritime Unit, after 6pm.

Police acknowledge the SAR team at the Bethells Beach Surf Lifesaving Club for their support on Monday night.

Our thoughts are with the man's friends and family at this time.

The man's death will be referred to the Coroner.