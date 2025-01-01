Police investigate prisoner's death

By New Zealand Police

Police will carry out a homicide investigation following the death of a prisoner at Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

On 29 November 2025, Police were notified by Corrections about a serious assault at the facility.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend says the male victim was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

"He has remained in intensive care at Auckland City Hospital since that time," he says.

"Unfortunately, despite ongoing medical assistance, the man succumbed to his injures yesterday."

Police have continued enquiries since late November, which will now become a homicide enquiry.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time," Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says.

Police enquiries into the man's death will continue, with results of a post-mortem pending.