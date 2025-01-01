Banding together to protect banded dotterels

Helping our threatened banded dotterels survive starts with simple actions we can all take when visiting local beaches.

Banded dotterels, or pōhorewa, nest along Robinson Bay Beach (Eastbourne) and the Wainuiomata Coast. These small, well-camouflaged birds are found only in Aotearoa and are classed as Nationally Vulnerable. The colony represent 8% of the Wellington Region's breeding population.

Their nests are so well hidden that people often walk past without noticing, making them especially at risk from people, dogs and vehicles. They are also easy prey for predators such as stoats, rats, hedgehogs and cats.

For more than a decade, volunteers from the Mainland Island Restoration Operation (MIRO) and NZ Birds have worked tirelessly to give the birds a fighting chance. During spring and summer, with the help of the Eastbourne Scouts, nest sites on Robinson Bay Beach are fenced off, signs erected asking dog owners to keep their pets on a lead, and a network of predator traps are laid.

MIRO spokesperson Parker Jones says when the project began, only 3% of nests successfully hatched each season. Now, thanks to community effort and careful monitoring, over 53% of nests survive.

"This success is very rewarding for the many trapping and monitoring volunteers as we can directly associate the success of the banded dotterels nests with the efforts of these volunteers".

Council's Community & Biodiversity Ranger, Claudia Eustace says Council plays an important role in the ongoing project to protect the banded dotterel.

"The Council's Ecology Team, part of our Parks and Reserves team, have been supporting MIRO's conservation efforts over the years through staff support and arranging pest weed removal to help the birds better camouflage at the beach.

"Council sees the value of supporting community-led projects like MIRO'S and appreciate that volunteers work hard behind the scenes to ensure the banded dotterel has a brighter future."

The most important things beachgoers can do are:

Keep dogs on a lead anywhere wildlife is present

Stay on marked tracks and avoid fenced nesting areas

Read and follow all signs at beach entrances

Give birds and chicks plenty of space

Report loose dogs or damaged fencing to Council

Keep cats at home, especially at night, if you live near coastal nesting areas

Now in its fifteenth year, the partnership between MIRO, Hutt City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika, Department of Conservation and Birds New Zealand volunteers, is considered by some, as the longest-running and most successful conservation-by-management project for coastal-breeding banded dotterels in the country.

Protecting these birds shows how small actions can make a big difference. By working together and caring for our coastal wildlife, we can help ensure banded dotterels continue to hatch, grow and thrive along our shores for years to come.