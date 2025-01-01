East Auckland homicide: Name release

Police can now formally release the name of the man who died following the tragic events aboard a bus in east Auckland.

A homicide enquiry commenced on the night of 8 December, after a man suffered a fatal knife wound.

He was 59-year-old Sefo Leger of Wai O Taiki Bay in east Auckland.

"Our investigation team extend our deepest sympathies to Mr Leger's whānau for their loss, especially at this time of the year," Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says.

"This senseless crime has impacted many across the community and our thoughts are with you."

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder and remains before the Court.

Sefo's family have asked Police to relay a message to media on their behalf, in that they are asking for privacy while they grieve.