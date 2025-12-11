Sunscreen expert busts sunscreen myths

Consumer NZ's sunscreen expert says persistent sunscreen myths and some sunscreen marketing are putting New Zealanders' health at risk. She's urging New Zealanders to rethink what they think they know about sunscreen.

Inconsistencies in how often sunscreens are independently tested, mean Consumer's recently updated sunscreen database is New Zealand's most comprehensive information source for sunscreens this summer.

Consumer's sunscreen expert, Belinda Castles, says misleading marketing and persistent sunscreen and tanning myths can leave New Zealanders overpaying, or under-protected, when it comes to sunscreen.

"Every summer I'm asked the same questions – from whether you need kids' sunscreen, to whether higher SPFs really make a difference, as well as what sunscreen I personally use. That's a question I'm reluctant to answer, because sunscreen's effectiveness depends on how it is used," says Castles.

"In the New Zealand environment, the best sunscreen is any you actually apply! But you have to apply it properly too – a lot and often. Don't assume sunscreen is all you need either. It's important to limit your time in the sun when the sun's rays are most intense and to wear protective clothing, including a broad‑brimmed hat and sunglasses."

"Yet, despite talking so much about sunscreen, I still hear so many misperceptions about it."

Three sunscreen myths debunked

Myth 1: Children need a special sunscreen

Castles says many parents are surprised to learn that kids don't necessarily need a special sunscreen.

"The best protection for babies and toddlers is staying in the shade and using sun‑protection clothing – as is the case for everybody.

"Sunscreens that claim they're specially formulated for children usually have a mild base for sensitive skin. If your child doesn't have a problem with the family sunscreen – there's no need to fork out for one that's marketed to or for children."

Myth 2: Higher SPF sunscreens don't need to be reapplied as often

"Many people wrongly assume that the protection of an SPF30 is double that of an SPF15. There's also a misperception that SPF50 doesn't need to be applied as often as SPF30," says Castles.

"All sunscreens, regardless of SPF, should be reapplied every 2 hours while you're outside."

Castles explains that SPF15 blocks 93%, SPF30 blocks 97% and SPF50 blocks 98% of UVB rays. No sunscreen blocks 100% of UV rays.

Myth 3: Having a tan means you don't need as much sunscreen

"A tan is a sign that skin damage has already started," says Castles. "You need to be even more careful about protecting it.

For many people, having "sun‑kissed" or "naturally tanned" skin is connected to deeply embedded beauty ideals. The irony is, further UV radiation considerably increases the risk of sunburn and loss of skin elasticity – resulting in wrinkled, prematurely aged, leathery skin and possibly skin cancer later in life.

Castles is particularly concerned by a TikTok tanning trend bought to her attention by her own daughter.

"This dangerous trend is about achieving quick and prominent tan lines by deliberately getting sun exposure when the UV index is at its highest.

"There is no such thing as a safe tan."

What our sunscreen expert looks for in a sunscreen

Castles says, "When looking for a sunscreen, I look first at how recently its SPF was tested. That's an important consideration when buying sunscreen, given inconsistencies and lack of regulation about how often they're tested in Aotearoa."

"Because sunscreen also needs to be reapplied every 2 hours you're outside, my family goes through a lot of sunscreen, which makes price an important consideration too."

Castles says previous Consumer testing has found both cheap and expensive sunscreens meet their sun‑protection claims.

"Don't assume the priciest sunscreen offers the best protection. Testing by our sister organisation in Australia, CHOICE, found Ultra Violette's Lean Screen SPF 50+ sunscreen returned low SPF results of 4 and 5. Yet that's a higher‑end product retailing for upwards of $50."

Consumer NZ has been campaigning for sunscreen companies to be required to conduct ongoing mandatory testing to ensure products continue to meet their label claims. Its database research has found some companies are relying on test reports that are several years old.

"Our sunscreen database makes it easy for you to choose a sunscreen you can confidently rely on – you can filter by year of most recent testing and price. You can filter by SPF, water resistance and brand, too," says Castles.

A free tool for summer: New Zealand's most comprehensive sunscreen database

With support from Health NZ Te Whatu Ora, New Zealand's most comprehensive database of sunscreens is hosted on Consumer NZ's website for all New Zealanders.

"Our database puts the right information front and centre so families can make informed choices," says Castles.

Consumer NZ's sunscreen database