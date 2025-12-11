Stop Ruining Your Carpets: 5 Common Cleaning Myths Debunked

Misinformation about carpet care is common, but believing these myths can lead to damaged fibres, faster re-soiling, and even voided manufacturer warranties. The truth is that carpets need regular professional deep cleaning to remove embedded dirt, improve indoor air quality, and stay durable.

JAE sets the record straight, explaining why well-informed, properly timed cleaning is the only way to protect your investment and maintain a healthier home.

Go Beyond the Vacuum: Learn why your daily vacuuming routine isn't enough to remove deep-seated dirt, allergens, and debris, and how professional hot-water extraction is essential to maintain your carpet's integrity and warranty.

Learn why your daily vacuuming routine isn't enough to remove deep-seated dirt, allergens, and debris, and how professional hot-water extraction is essential to maintain your carpet's integrity and warranty. The Professional Edge: Understand the critical differences between low-power DIY rental machines (which can overwet and leave residue) and JAE's commercial-grade, high-suction equipment that ensures a deep, thorough clean.

Understand the critical differences between low-power DIY rental machines (which can overwet and leave residue) and JAE's commercial-grade, high-suction equipment that ensures a deep, thorough clean. Clean Year-Round: Debunk the myth that you must wait for summer! Discover how professional tools extract up to 95% of moisture, making winter cleaning quick, safe, and effective, with carpets often drying within hours.

Debunk the myth that you must wait for summer! Discover how professional tools extract up to 95% of moisture, making winter cleaning quick, safe, and effective, with carpets often drying within hours. Wool is Safe: Find out why common concerns about cleaning wool carpets—specifically about removing the natural lanolin—are simply untrue, and why professional cleaning is safe and recommended for all natural fibres.

Ready to stop believing the hearsay and start giving your carpets the expert care they truly need?

Read the full article here: Carpet Cleaning Myths Debunked - What You Need to Know