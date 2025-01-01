Police acknowledge IPCA's findings into Hawke's Bay arrest

Police acknowledge the IPCA's findings in relation to Hawke's Bay staff entering a property to make an arrest after a man allegedly breached bail.

On 14 July 2024, Police officers went to a house in Flaxmere to arrest an occupant for breaching electronically monitored bail.

The man refused to cooperate and staff entered the property in an attempt to make the arrest, believing they were entitled to do so under section 7 of the Search and Surveillance Act 2012.

Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park says Police accept that staff were not correct in their interpretation of the law in this instance.

"As officers had not effected the arrest of the man as he stood inside the house, these powers were not available to those staff.

"We acknowledge this and are working to ensure our staff understand their obligations."

Police also acknowledge the IPCA's findings that the initial use of force against the man was unjustified, given the entry was not lawful.

Police have spoken directly with the family and are making arrangements to repair damages.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Keith Borrell says Police also acknowledge the IPCA's recommendations for the wider organisation.

"Police will now consider the practicality and the organisational impact of implementing them, particularly recommendation one, which will require a multi‑agency approach."