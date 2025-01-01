North Shore Beat Team on a roll

Just over a month since their rollout, the North Shore Beat Team is already making a real difference - both in tackling retail crime and strengthening community connections.

The team's visible presence across Takapuna, Glenfield, and Albany has been warmly welcomed by local businesses and residents.

"Officers are regularly approached by members of the public thanking them for their work and commenting on how great it is to see more of us," says Beat Team Sergeant Shane Bainbridge.

Retail crime has been a key focus, and the Beat Team has wasted no time holding offenders to account.

"We're catching offenders in the act and that's making a real impact," says Sergeant Bainbridge.

"We located a recently released prisoner in Takapuna with stolen goods and he was charged with multiple shoplifting offences - exactly the kind of proactive policing our community expects.

"At Glenfield Mall, officers intercepted a man stealing boxes of beer.

"He'd already offended earlier that day and returned within hours of bail and thanks to our swift action, he now faces multiple charges."

Sergeant Bainbridge says one would-be shoplifter had the nerve to try stealing items right in front of officers.

"He didn't get far - he was promptly arrested and charged.

"Then, in a particularly serious incident at Glenfield Mall, two women were caught shoplifting and violently assaulted security staff and a member of the public who tried to stop them.

"Our team quickly tracked them down nearby and took them into custody and they're now facing aggravated assault charges.

"We simply won't stand for that sort of behaviour."

In addition to these arrests, the team has worked closely with mall security and retailers to identify patterns and prevent further offending.

They're also working closely with our other Community Policing Teams to maximise coverage across the North Shore.

With newly graduated officers joining the Beat Team over the Christmas and New Year period, the team will have more boots on the ground, ensuring greater coverage and visibility during this busy time.

They'll continue to patrol key areas, respond to incidents, and seek feedback from the community to make sure their presence is making a meaningful difference.