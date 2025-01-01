St Johns homicide: Police make further arrests over Easter Weekend death

Police have executed a series of search warrants across Auckland and Northland, as part of the ongoing St Johns homicide investigation.

The Operation Aberfeldy team has been investigating the violent death of Kyle Whorrall at a bus stop on St Johns Road on 19 April 2025.

Today, three additional people have been charged as part of the investigation into the 33-year-old US national's death.

Early this morning, teams of detectives executed simultaneous warrants in Kaikohe, Mt Wellington and Manurewa.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says Police arrested a further three people.

"Three males were taken into custody and have been spoken to by members of the investigation team this morning," he says.

"We have charged these further three young men as part of this ongoing investigation."

Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been charged jointly with murder and aggravated robbery.

Six people have now been charged in connection with the homicide investigation.

"This represents eight months of incredibly determined investigative work by a team of very focused Detectives," Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

"Our team has never lost sight of our objective - to identify and hold those responsible for Kyle's senseless death, to account.

"I really want to commend the tenacity and professionalism of the team, who have worked countless hours to seek justice on behalf of Kyle's family and the wider community.

"We have spoken with Kyle's mother this morning, to keep her updated on this development, and it is not lost on us the profound impact this event has had on her family."

Detective Inspector Baldwin says the investigation now shifts towards moving into the prosecution phase.

"At this point we believe we have identified those allegedly involved, however the investigation remains ongoing."

An 18-year-old male will appear in the Kaikohe Youth Court today.

Meanwhile, the other two charged will appear in the Auckland Youth Court today.

Charges laid in Operation Aberfeldy: