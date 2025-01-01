Air New Zealand opens the Lookout Lounge ahead of major Auckland lounge redevelopment

Air New Zealand is giving travellers something new to look forward to this summer. The airline is unveiling The Lookout Lounge, a new space at Auckland International Airport opening today (Friday 12 December 2025) ahead of construction of Air New Zealand's new Koru Lounges next year.

Located on Level 2, closer to the departure gates, The Lookout Lounge will open daily during peak travel times (5:00–10:00am and 3.30–9:15pm), giving customers more room to relax and enjoy the friendly Kiwi service Air New Zealand is known for.

The Lookout Lounge will operate alongside the Koru Lounge during the summer holiday season and during the construction of the new lounges at Auckland International Airport. Customers will be welcomed at either lounge depending on availability, with both serving up the same signature Kiwi hospitality, great food and drinks, and that unmistakable Air New Zealand warmth before take‑off.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer, Alisha Armstrong, says The Lookout Lounge offers a fresh take on the Koru Lounge experience.

"As we head into our busiest travel season, The Lookout Lounge will give our customers more space and comfort before they head overseas. It's a friendly and relaxed environment influenced by the very best of Aotearoa."

Taking inspiration from New Zealand's Great Walks, The Lookout Lounge nods to the spirit of exploration and discovery, with natural materials and an outlook that invites adventurers to pause and take in the view.

Guests can expect a full buffet, a chef station serving made‑to‑order dishes that change throughout the day, and a fully serviced bar and barista station, stocked with New Zealand beer and wine, and Coffee Supreme.

Construction of Air New Zealand's new Koru Lounges at Auckland International begins in 2026 and will take place in two phases. The current lounge will remain open with reduced capacity while work is completed on the Koru Premier Lounge for Koru Platinum (currently Airpoints Elite), Koru Black, and Business Premier™ customers, due to open in 2027. The current lounge space will then be redeveloped, with the refreshed Koru lounge expected to open by late 2027.

The Lookout Lounge provides 200 additional seats to accommodate customers and operates 5:00–10:00am and 3:30–9:15pm daily during peak periods on Level 2, International Departures, Auckland Airport.

Air New Zealand recently unveiled a refresh of the Airpoints programme. From April 2026 the Airpoints programme will become Koru.