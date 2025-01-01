Three people before the courts following copper thefts, Waikato

Please attribute to Sergeant Michael Palmer, Waikato Tactical Crime Unit:

Waikato Police have arrested three people in relation to an ongoing investigation of commercial burglaries targeting large quantities of copper metal.

In August 2025, the Waikato Tactical Crime Unit (TCU) became aware of a commercial property in Frankton that had been the subject of multiple break‑ins where reels of copper had been stolen on several nights over the course of a week.

The investigation identified over 200 kilograms of copper had been allegedly on‑sold in Auckland following these burglaries.

Police carried out several search warrants in the rural Gordonton and Cambridge area, which has resulted in three people being arrested and charged.

This investigation highlighted the importance of quality, multi‑layered security systems on commercial premises including CCTV, alarm systems and outer perimeter measures.

Two women, aged 37 and 50, and a 44‑year‑old man are all due to reappear in Hamilton District Court on 17 December, charged with burglary.

Police urge the public to report any suspicious behaviour around commercial properties, or any other properties, to Police immediately on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

You can also make a report anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.