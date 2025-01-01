Women scarred by skipper's actions

A Pukekohe man, Travis Vernon Whiteman, 25, has today been fined a total of $7200 for seriously injuring two passengers in a boating incident near the Alderman Islands on Christmas Eve 2022.

Whiteman, who was convicted in the Thames District Court on two charges of careless operation of a vessel under the Maritime Transport Act 1994, was also ordered to pay $8000 in reparation to the two women.

Waikato Regional Council, through its Harbourmaster functions, brought the charges after an investigation found the skipper failed to ensure the vessel's propeller was stopped while recovering swimmers from the water.

The two women, visiting from Sydney, sustained serious leg injuries requiring surgery and have permanent scarring. Both women have name suppression.

The court heard the skipper had been drinking alcohol during the day and believed the engine was in neutral when reversing toward the swimmers. He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty before trial.

"This incident was entirely avoidable," said Patrick Lynch, Regional Compliance Manager. "What should have been a fantastic day out has turned to near tragedy. This incident shows how dangerous it is to leave an engine running when there are people in the water."

"Skippers must realise they bear full responsibility for passenger safety, and alcohol can severely impair judgement."

Waikato Regional Council urges all skippers to follow safe boating practices, avoid alcohol while operating vessels, and ensure engines are off when swimmers are in the water.