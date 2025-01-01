Councillors endorse Mayor's Plan for new term of Council  

Mayor Tim Macindoe has outlined his written commitment to Hamiltonians and the direction of travel his Council will lead over the next three years, through The Mayor's Plan: 2025 – 2028.

The Plan includes seven themes that provide 'a clear lens through which Council will approach every decision and action'. These are:

Sensible, cost-effective infrastructure

Grow with balance

A central city to be proud of

City places and services that work for our people

Open for business

A transparent and efficient organisation

Financial responsibility.

The Mayor's Plan will guide how Council's strategies are delivered over this three-year term and inform all decisions Council will make, including which projects go ahead and how services are provided.

Mr Macindoe said the plan was a mandate for change and had received unanimous elected member support.

"It reflects what Hamiltonians have told us, and gives Council a clear, disciplined lens for making decisions that will serve our community efficiently, responsibly and sustainably," said Mr Macindoe.

"It strengthens the existing strategies and partnerships that ground us, and positions Hamilton to lead confidently through the challenges, opportunities and wave of central government reforms confronting us."

Council also finalised its new governance structure, with the responsibilities of its committees and subcommittees approved by Elected Members.

As well as being one of the seven themes in The Mayor's Plan, the central city will have renewed attention through the Central City Revitalisation Subcommittee, chaired by Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor.

"The central city is our beating heart and as a Council we need to ensure it is clean and attractive, well maintained, feels safe, and has good parking in place," said Deputy Mayor Taylor.

"The Council also needs to actively support the many exciting projects occurring in the central city, such as the new Waikato Regional Theatre, the new Pullman and Templeton-led hotels, and Union Square being developed on Alexandra Street. When you bring these together, and all the other growth planned, the central city's future is huge and I'm excited to be championing these initiatives."

Major events, transport and procurement are also new subcommittees under the structure, signalling additional key focus areas for the new Council, to ensure Council are making fit-for-purpose and cost-effective decisions that benefit Hamilton residents.