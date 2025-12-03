The New Zealand Film Commission's Annual Report Says NZ is a Hub of Global Film Production

The New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) released its annual report for 2024/25 on December 3rd, 2025. This year, they titled it 'Nurturing local and growing global.'

It's something the film commission does every year, around the end of June, as a reflection on the previous year. And this year, the commission has made bold statements, putting New Zealand as the 'hub of global film production.'

They also stated, 'The past year has been marked by remarkable achievements across New Zealand’s screen sector, with local stories captivating audiences at home and abroad, and our creative talent continuing to shine on the global stage. These successes reflect the strength, innovation, and resilience of our industry (New Zealand Film Commission).

New Zealand's film industry is growing, but is it a global hub for film production? Read on to find out.

New Zealand Film Production

One of the first things the NZFC 2024/25 report states is how massive and varied screen production in Aotearoa has become. There's no denying that it was once focused on local films with the occasional international project, but it is now a full-blown ecosystem hosting major global productions whilst still respecting small but ambitious local stories.

Some 14 international productions also started principal photography in New Zealand. With mostly strong funding frameworks, like the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate, the country remains competitive for inbound projects, offering cost advantages, experienced crews, and quality infrastructure.

But, as we said, the NZFC continues to back local filmmaking. Their “Te ara / Way” strategy emphasizes quality, sustainability, and creative investment.

The Biggest Films and TV Series Filmed by New Zealand Production Companies

A Minecraft Movie

One of the most visible successes of 2024/25 was A Minecraft Movie. The production generated over USD $954 million (NZFC) worldwide, and most of its crew and some of the cast are native New Zealanders. It injected an estimated NZ$647 million in qualifying New Zealand expenditure and employed hundreds locally.

Tinā (2025)

Tinā became the biggest New Zealand film success in years. According to the report, it posted the third-largest opening weekend in local cinema history and went on to become the fifth-highest-grossing New Zealand film of all time. The 24-week uninterrupted theatrical run builds tension and speaks volumes about local appetite and the film’s resonance across domestic and Pacific audiences.

It's a true New Zealand film production relatable to New Zealand life.

Other International and Local Productions

Beyond the blockbusters, the NZFC report notes numerous projects:

Animation shorts

Co-productions

Documentaries

Features

This reflects a screen industry not dependent solely on big hits.

Is New Zealand a Hub for Film Production?

Infrastructure and Incentives Work

The NZSPR still makes New Zealand financially viable and competitive for international productions, even compared to countries traditionally strong in film production.

Balanced Output

Whether it’s a global hit like A Minecraft Movie or a locally rooted story like Tinā, New Zealand is showing it can handle both ends of the spectrum.

Global Outreach and Ambition

The NZFC report doesn’t limit itself to domestic metrics. They note their global positioning efforts, from attendance at major international markets to building partnerships abroad, showing they're having more of an international presence.

Yet—yes—there are caveats. Global competition is fierce. Production volume is still limited compared to mega-hubs like Vancouver or London.

Yes, calling New Zealand a “global hub” might still carry some aspiration. But the 2024/25 report does show how the industry is improving and spreading more into the global market. It's definitely nowhere near as big as the US or UK, but it at least has its foot in the door more than it did 10 years ago.