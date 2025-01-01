Three arrests following operation targeting supply of methamphetamine

A covert operation targeting the supply of methamphetamine in Central Hawke's Bay and Hastings has led to the arrest of two gang members and one associate.

A six-month covert operation, codenamed Operation Tukutuki, was in response to high levels of methamphetamine being detected in wastewater testing, Detective Inspector James Keene says.

On Wednesday 10 December 2025, Police executed five search warrants across Central Hawke's Bay and Hastings.

Police located an amount of methamphetamine, cash, a 3D printed firearm and stolen property, resulting in three arrests.

"Wastewater testing has shown methamphetamine has an increasingly strong grip on parts of the Hawke's Bay, and our goal is to crush the supply of it.

"Yesterday we targeted a small number of offenders, all in or connected to local gangs, who we believe are pumping drugs into the area.

"Methamphetamine is a massive driver of harm and victimisation, and the gangs who are peddling it aren't worried about the damage they're inflicting."

Detective Inspector Keene says Operation Tukutuki had been in the works for six months and specialist teams had spent "hours upon hours" working to track the network of offenders funnelling meth into the community.

"The element of surprise is vital, especially when organised crime networks are involved, so we went hard and early.

Several warrants were executed simultaneously to reduce the people in this network tipping others off.

"We're continuing to investigate, and we expect to lay more charges against the people who have been arrested.

We also cannot rule out further arrests."

Three men aged 39, 42, and 57, two of which are patched Mongrel Mob members and the other a Mongrel Mob associate, appeared in the Hastings District Court on Wednesday 10 December.

They faced multiple charges of possession for supply, supply and conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and cannabis.

The 39-year-old man was remanded in custody to reappear in Waipukurau District Court on 12 January

The 42-year-old man was remanded in custody to reappear in Hastings District Court on 19 December

The 57-year-old man was remanded in custody to reappear in Hastings on 23 December

Latest wastewater testing results available are here.

Police urge anyone with concerns about illegal drug supply or any criminal activity in their communities to make a report through 105, either online at 105.police.govt.nz or over the phone.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.