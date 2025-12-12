Pair arrested following kidnapping and robbery

Two people are facing serious charges following an incident in Wesley last night.

The victim had arranged via Facebook marketplace to purchase a vehicle and meet the seller outside an address on Holdsworth Avenue.

Upon arrival, the victim was allegedly assaulted by two men who also demanded he hand over money.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk, of Auckland City Crime Squad, says the victim was then made to get into the alleged offender's vehicle and withdraw more money from an ATM in Stoddard Road.

"The victim was then taken to another ATM before the offenders left in a vehicle.

"The victim has contacted Police immediately and at about 11.40pm officers located the vehicle abandoned on Emily Place."

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirk says enquiries showed the occupants of the vehicle had checked into a nearby hotel.

"The alleged offenders have then exited the room.

"Officers have deployed a taser and both occupants were taken into custody without further issue.

"This Police activity should send a clear message to those involved in this unlawful behaviour that it will not be tolerated by Police or the community.

"This is really seriously offending and Police are focused on ensuring the victim gets the support they need following this traumatic incident."

A 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman will appear in Auckland District Court today both charged with assault with intent to injure, kidnapping and theft.