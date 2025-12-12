Police increases presence in Napier this weekend

Please attribute the following to Hawke's Bay Area Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore:

Police will have a visible presence in and around Napier on Saturday 13 December, due to the unveiling of a headstone.

Inspector Lincoln Sycamore says that Police will be applying a firm line to breaches of the Gangs Act.

"We also won't tolerate poor driving behaviour, disorder or any breaches of the peace.

"At the heart of this gathering is a grieving family.

Our goal is to reassure people, maintain a visible presence, keep the peace and ensure the safety of everyone," says Inspector Sycamore.

It is expected that a large number of people may pay their respects and attend the event, some of whom will be gang members, and will have travelled from outside of the Hawke's Bay area.

The unveiling is due to take place at 1pm at the Wharerangi Lawn Cemetery off Cato Road, Poraiti, Napier.

A hākari is to follow at a Napier marae later that afternoon.

We urge anyone who witnesses illegal behaviour to call 111 immediately.

If you are reporting matters after the fact, please make a report online or call 105.