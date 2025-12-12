Anonymous tip leads Police to alleged meth supplier

A confidential tip-offs from the Whangamatā community has helped Police disrupt the supply of methamphetamine into town.

Police are praising the public for taking a stand against the damaging drug, and a 34-year-old man is now facing charges of possessing methamphetamine for supply and obstructing Police.

"Our confidential informants are the real heroes here," says Sergeant Will Hamilton.

"This great catch was a direct result of information provided to Police by members of the public.

Thanks to the information they have given us, we were able to intercept a significant amount of methamphetamine, that was packaged and ready for sale to vulnerable members of our community."

On Wednesday 10 December, Police executed two warrants simultaneously at two separate addresses in Whangamatā and located 16 grams of methamphetamine and other items used for the supply of methamphetamine.

The 34-year-old Whangamatā man is in remanded in custody and is due to re-appear in Waihi District Court on 15 December.

Sergeant Hamilton says a significant amount of harm has been prevented "thanks to people picking up the phone and coming to see us".

"Police have no tolerance for this type of offending, and it's great to see members of the public standing up for their community and reporting suspicious and criminal behaviour.

"Drugs like methamphetamine cause untold harm to its users, their families, and the community as a whole.

People steal to feed their habits and the damage keeps on going.

Taking out these suppliers does a world of good.

"I encourage anyone who has information about drug-related offending, or any other offending, to please get in touch.

Your identity will be well protected, so please contact us via 105 or come and see us at the local station," Sergeant Hamilton says.

You can also make anonymous reports through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.