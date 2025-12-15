Drug testing starts in Wellington on Monday - here's what you need to know

From Monday 15 December 2025, Police will be able to screen drivers for the presence of impairing drugs in the Wellington District – the first-time testing of this kind will be conducted on New Zealand roads.

Superintendent Steve Greally, Director of Road Policing says with the addition of this new tool it enables Police to detect and deter drug drivers off the road.

"Our dedicated staff continue to prioritise the safety of all on New Zealand roads and the introduction of roadside drug driving testing is a positive step in our collective effort to reduce harm by drivers who get behind the wheel impaired by drugs.

Our focus remains the same – to keep everyone safe on our roads.

"Police has worked vigorously alongside agencies to identify and clarify any ongoing matters this significant change will bring for road users."

Police will begin roadside screening for four key drugs - THC (cannabis), methamphetamine (meth), MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine - using the new device that screens for the presence of impairing drugs.

Similar to testing for alcohol levels, there are thresholds for each drug that are set to indicate the recent use of one or more drugs rather than historical use, passive exposure, or accidental ingestion which would be unlikely to cause impairment.

Alongside roadside drug testing, Police will continue to use the behavioural test called a Compulsory Impairment Test (CIT) where Police can assess a driver if they have good cause to suspect the driver is impaired by drugs.

Drivers who are prescribed medication are advised to continue with their medication as directed by their health practitioner and consider any impairing effects it might cause.

Ultimately responsibility remains with drivers to consult their practitioner for medical advice.

If they are experiencing any impairing effects, they should not drive.

"Drivers cannot use a prescription or medical note at the roadside to stop them from undergoing a test or to dispute a positive saliva screening test result.

"If an infringement is issued after laboratory testing, drivers will have the ability to apply for medical defence if it is for a drug that has been prescribed to them.

Information on how to apply for medical defence can be found on Police's website from Monday 15 December.

"Those who refuse or fail to comply with a roadside drug screening test will be issued with an infringement notice that includes a $400 fine, 75 licence demerit points, as well as being forbidden to drive for 12 hours."

Superintendent Greally says having the ability to screen drivers for the recent use of drugs allows Police to detect and deter drivers from this dangerous behaviour that endangers not only themselves but other lives.

"The message is clear to drivers who blatantly drive impaired by drugs – don't take drugs and drive.

"We've seen too often the devastating impact of fatal crashes due to drug driving and the flow on effects it has caused families and communities.

If you intend to get behind the wheel after consuming impairing drugs, you will be caught."

Background information

The roadside drug screening process for drivers

Drug screening test:

A driver must wipe the drug screening device's pads on their tongue, which screens for recent use of THC (cannabis), MDMA (ecstasy), cocaine and methamphetamine.

The testing process will take about 10 minutes.

If no drugs are detected the driver is free to go.

If drugs are detected:

If the screening test detects a drug(s), the driver must:

Provide a saliva sample by holding an absorbent collection pad under their tongue.The saliva sample is sent for laboratory analysis.

Complete a second drug screening test exactly like the first.

If the second drug screening test is also positive the driver is forbidden to drive for 12 hours.

If the second drug screening test is negative the driver is free to go.

The saliva sample will still be sent for laboratory testing.

Laboratory testing

The laboratory will test the saliva sample for all 25 drugs.

An infringement notice is issued if the sample tests positive for one or more of these drugs.

Process for drivers to apply for medical defence

This information can be found on Police's website from Monday 15 December 2025.