Police disappointed with alcohol sales to minors, Auckland City

Auckland City Police are disappointed three liquor stores failed basic requirements, selling alcohol to minors during a recent operation.

A joint Controlled Purchase Operation was carried out at over 30 suburban licensed premises across Auckland City suburb, testing compliance with laws against selling to minors under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012.

The Auckland City Alcohol Harm Prevention Unit and Auckland Council licensing inspectors carried out the operation over the last three weeks.

Sergeant Michael Haydon, Auckland City District Alcohol Harm Prevention Unit, says that three failed.

"We're really disappointed to report below 100 per cent compliance, in that three out of the thirty-six sites tested failed in their obligations," Sergeant Michael Haydon says.

"A very basic requirement for anyone selling alcohol is to ask for ID and then calculate the correct age from that identification."

Police and Auckland Council will now refer the three stores to the Alcohol Regulatory Licensing Authority for further action.

Sergeant Haydon says Police "work closely with partner agencies to reduce alcohol-related harm across the community and there is no excuse for basic failings".

"It's a privilege, and not a right, for licensees and duty managers to be granted the ability to sell alcohol.

Three sales to a minor are three too many.

"We are however pleased to see that thirty-three sites were compliant and correct in their processes and actions."

Controlled Purchase Operations are regularly carried out across the country, between Police, Health and Council licensing inspectors.

If you have concerns around the sale and supply of alcohol to minors in your community, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.