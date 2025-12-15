Future Export Growth Guaranteed With New Zealand's GE-Free Advantage

Preserving New Zealand's market advantage as GE Free in the agricultural sector will strengthen market demand and the economic position of New Zealand farmers into the future.

"The Non-GMO sector is growing in key markets, as people seek safe, natural food," said Jon Carapiet, spokesman for GE-Free NZ in food and environment. [1]

"We cannot allow this to be the last GE-free Christmas for New Zealand. We must protect out export advantage. The Gene Technology Bill must be rejected to prevent GE contamination of our food and environment." [2]

European officials are potentially abandoning risk assessment of GE and giving way to the large Biotech corporations [3] , but the EU Food industry is pushing back and will increasingly want guaranteed GE-free products from New Zealand [4]

Deregulation of Gene Technology in Europe is predicted to lead to further price increases and growing pesticide residue in foods. The liabilities for any crop failures or yield drag will be an economic disaster for the farmer.

"The health of the environment and people will be paramount to demonstrate to the world that New Zealand leads in safe, healthy food as well as environmental protections," said Claire Bleakley, GE-Free NZ president

All NZ grown food is genetically engineered (GE) Free. This Christmas, we can support farmers and rural communities by buying local food that is sustainably grown using ecological systems, ethically produced, grass fed and free of dangerous herbicide residues.

References:

[1] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/non-gmo-food-market-106359

[2] https://www.nongmoproject.org/wp-content/uploads/non-gmo-project-natural-shopper-report-012024.pdf

[3] https://www.enga.org/fileadmin/user_upload/LEH-Brief_KOM_MEPs_NGT_END_final_28112023.pdf

[4] https://www.gmwatch.org/en/106-news/latest-news/20618-comments-on-provisional-new-gmos-legislation-that-abandons-risk-assessment-labelling-and-traceability