Waikanae homicide: Police make six arrests and appeal for information

Police investigating the death of a man in Waikanae are asking the public for information and vehicle sightings.

Police have now charged five gang associates with murder, and one with being an accessory, in the ongoing homicide investigation in Waikanae.

Detective Inspector Jamie Woods, Field Crime Manager, says Police are resolute in holding all those who were responsible for the death of Michael Tofts to account.

Mr Tofts died at an address in Kakariki Grove, Waikanae on Wednesday 19 November.

"We believe Mr Tofts was the subject of a targeted home invasion which led to his death."

"A large investigation team is making good progress in identifying everyone involved," says Detective Inspector Woods.

Several attackers were injured in the home invasion and Police can confirm a firearm was used during the altercation.

Police have not yet recovered the firearm.

As Police continue enquiries, they urge anyone with knowledge of what happened to contact us.

"We believe there are people who knew this was going to happen and assisted those who carried it out," Detective Inspector Woods says.

Police also want to hear from anyone who saw or has dashcam or footage of the vehicles pictured between 1 and 7pm on Wednesday 19 November.

All vehicles are believed to have been in and around Paraparaumu and Waikanae around the time of the homicide and travelled to Kāpiti from different locations in the Wellington Region including the Hutt Valley.

"We also believe that after the alleged murder, the white Suzuki Swift travelled over Akatarawa Road towards Upper Hutt and the silver BMW travelled towards Paraparaumu and may have disposed of items," says Detective Inspector Woods.

The occupants of the vehicles are believed to be involved either directly or indirectly in the home invasion and the lead‑up to it.

Charges laid – all remanded in custody to appear in Wellington High Court 23 January 2026:

A 25‑year‑old man charged with murder.

A 35‑year‑old man charged with murder.

A 20‑year‑old man charged with murder.

A 43‑year‑old man charged with murder.

A 23‑year‑old man charged with murder.

A 26‑year‑old man charged with being an accessory after the fact.

All information can be given by contacting Police via 105 by phone or online, quoting file number 251119/8049.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.