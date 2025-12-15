Appeal for information following bar stabbing, Wellington

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch, Wellington Area Investigations Manager.

Police are investigating a stabbing at an Allen Street bar in Wellington in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At around 1:30am on Saturday, Police were called to the Ace of Spades bar following reports a man had been stabbed.

The stabbing allegedly occurred during an altercation involving a small number of patrons.

The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and sustained serious injuries.

Bar security staff separated the parties and provided immediate aid to the victim.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the altercation at 1:30am on Saturday 13 December, as well as anybody may have video footage of the incident.

Additionally, we'd like to speak with anyone who has information regarding those involved in this altercation.

If you are able to assist, please contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online, and reference file number 251213/4525.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.