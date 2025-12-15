Name release: Death at Karioitahi Beach

Police can now release the name of a man who died at Karioitahi Beach last week.

He was 26-year‑old Ali Hayder Hadi, of Te Atatū Peninsula.

Ali had been at Karioitahi Beach with his brother and two friends, when they got into difficulty.

Ali's brother was able to get back to safety on the beach.

Sadly, Ali could not be revived despite assistance being provided by first responders.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police