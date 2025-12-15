Two climbers overdue, Aoraki Mount Cook
Monday 15 December 2025, 2:28PM
Police are aware of two climbers who are on Aoraki Mount Cook and are overdue from their climb.
To be attributed to Inspector Vicki Walker, Aoraki Area Commander:
There are currently strong winds and rain in the area.
Police Search and Rescue, and Department of Conservation Search and Rescue, are working together and will search on the mountain as weather conditions allow.
Further information will be released proactively when available.