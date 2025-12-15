Two bodies recovered, Fiordland National Park

Police Search and Rescue have recovered the bodies of two people from the Fiordland National Park.

Police were notified at around 7:40pm on Saturday 13 December that the pair were missing, when another climbing party activated a beacon after the pair failed to return from their intended route.

One of the pair was located deceased but access was difficult due to the deteriorating weather on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, Police and Wakatipu Alpine Cliff Rescue specialists returned to the scene and located the second person, also deceased.

Both bodies were extracted in what was a difficult and technical rescue.

The north buttress of Sabre Peak, where the bodies were located, is a 500‑metre‑long route and is on the bucket list of many climbers.

One of the deceased was an Australian citizen, the second person was a dual citizen of New Zealand and Canada, residing in Australia.

Sergeant Alun Griffiths wished to thank the Wakatipu Alpine Cliff Rescue team, RCCNZ, Heliworks and Southern Lakes Helicopters in what was a complex and challenging recovery.

"This is a result nobody wanted, and our thoughts are with their families.

Police are in contact with the families and are offering the necessary support.

The formal identification process is underway, and the deaths have been referred to the Coroner.