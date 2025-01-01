Rubbish barge back for boaties in Bay of Islands

The popular mobile summer rubbish barge service will be back on the water in the Bay of Islands this summer from Monday 29 December.

The staffed barge - a familiar site in the Bay during the summer holiday season - is a joint venture between the Northland Regional, Far North District Council and the Department of Conservation, supported by contractors Northland Waste.

It offers an on-water service for both local and visiting boaties who are encouraged to use it to help keep the Bay of Islands rubbish-free.

The barge service will begin summer operations on Monday 29 December. After then, the weather-dependent service will generally operate Mondays and Fridays until Friday 30 January 2026.

On operational days it will visit Urupukapuka Island campsites from 9am to 10am before mooring close to the south-eastern end of Moturua Island from 10.30am to 1pm (hours will reduce as demand drops off toward the end of January or as capacity of the barge reduces).

A flat $10 fee per rubbish bag applies, regardless of whether pre-paid or plain bags are used. Recyclables are accepted with the cost depending on quantity and cleanliness; typically somewhere between $3 and $5. Additional charges will incur for oversized bags and dirty recycling.

Users are asked to follow the guidance of barge staff. There will be a maximum limit of four people on the barge at any one time and footwear must also be worn for health and safety reasons.

Meanwhile, shore-based facilities are available daily from 8am to 5pm at Ōpua (by the fuel jetty Far North Holdings car park) from Friday 26 December to Thursday 29 January.

A Rāwhiti site (Kaingahoa campground, Kaingahoa Bay, Rāwhiti Rd) will be open daily from 8am - 4pm from Saturday 20 December 2025 to Saturday 28 February 2026. (From 01 March 2026 to 19 December 2026, the site is open daily, 9am - midday.)

Both the Opua and Rāwhiti sites are closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, a pop-up rubbish and recycling centre will also be installed at Russell Wharf.

The centre will be located at the end of the wharf from 26 December to 11 January, 8am - 11am and 2pm - 5pm. A flat $8 fee per rubbish bag applies, while recyclables are free of charge.

To find out more visit www.nrc.govt.nz/rubbishbarge