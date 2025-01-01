Police rolls-out roadside drug driver testing

Drivers in Wellington experienced roadside drug driving tests for the first time this afternoon, signalling the start of the rollout with Police now able to detect and deter drug drivers on our roads.

For Police to now be in a position to screen drivers for the recent use of drugs is a milestone moment in our continuous efforts to keep everyone safe on the roads and reduce harm, says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director of Road Policing.

"The introduction of roadside drug testing is a significant change that aims to address a serious issue occurring on New Zealand roads.

"Drug driving has torn apart families and communities across New Zealand.

We have seen a rise in drivers testing positive for drugs in recent years.

Today's go-live holds a clear message to those who get behind the wheel after consuming impairing drugs: you will be caught."

As previously reported, Police will screen any driver's saliva for four drugs – THC (cannabis), methamphetamine (meth), MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine – using the Securetec DrugWipe 3 S device from Australian-based Pathtech Pty Ltd.

If the test is positive, officers will use an oral fluid collection kit to take a saliva sample that is sent for laboratory analysis, where 25 impairing substances will be tested.

Drivers will only be issued with an infringement penalty following a positive result from a laboratory test.

A driver who tests positive at the roadside and had their sample collected will be required to take a second oral fluid screening test - exactly like the first screening test.

Two positive roadside screening tests will result in a driver being prohibited from driving for 12 hours, to address any immediate road safety risks.

Superintendent Greally says staff will utilise upcoming months to evaluate processes and gain valuable operational knowledge and feedback before scaling up to a national level from April 2026.

"Our road policing team have worked methodically with sector partners to enable this change today, and this will continue over the summer months.

"The overall purpose is to stop people who have consumed impairing drugs from driving and ultimately make our roads safer," says Superintendent Greally.