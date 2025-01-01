Update: Name release, Rotorua homicide

Attribute to Rotorua Area Investigations Manager, Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen:

Police can now name the man who was found deceased in Rotorua on Friday.

He was Nicholas Patrick Mitchell, aged 37, from Rotorua.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

He was found deceased in a vehicle on Ford Road shortly before 8:30pm on Friday.

The homicide investigation into his death is ongoing, and Police are conducting a large area canvass as part of ongoing enquiries in Fordlands today.

Rotorua Area Investigations Manager, Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen says we are still urging anyone who was in or around Ford Road between 8pm and 8:45pm on Friday to come forward.

"We know that someone in the community will have information that will be important the investigation and we ask that you contact us immediately.

"We understand that people may be worried or cautious to come forward, however any information can be treated confidentially," he says.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who saw a white Toyota Hiace van, registration DFR734, in Ford Road or the surrounding areas, during that time.

Information can be provided to Police via 105, using the file number 251212/4041.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.