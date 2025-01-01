Critical incident investigation underway, Waipā

Attributable to Acting Waikato District Commander Will Loughrin:

Police have launched a critical incident investigation following a fatal crash in Waipā last night.

Shortly before the crash at around 8.40pm, Police saw a black BMW travelling in excess of the speed limit on Arapuni Road.

Police have turned around activating red and blue lights intending to stop the speeding vehicle.

It appears the offending vehicle has collided with a second vehicle.

Two people in the offending vehicle were seriously injured, another two passengers in that vehicle received minor injuries.

The deceased was the driver of the second vehicle, that the offending vehicle collided with.

A passenger in the second vehicle also sustained serious injuries.

We are offering support to the family of the deceased, as well as the staff who were involved.

Police are seeking anyone who has witnessed or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the events leading up to the crash.

If you have information, please update Police using the 105 service with event number P064790633.

There are now several investigations underway, which will work to establish all the facts surrounding this tragic incident.

This includes notifying the Independent Police Conduct Authority, as is standard procedure.