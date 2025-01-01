Air New Zealand and Air Chathams interline partnership takes off strengthening regional connectivity

Whakatāne is set to soar even further this summer as Air New Zealand and Air Chathams officially launch their new interline partnership, giving travellers easier access to and from the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

From today, customers can book a single domestic ticket that combines Air Chathams and Air New Zealand services for travel from Tuesday, 24 March 2026, complete with through check-in for baggage. That means smoother connections for journeys such as Whakatāne to Queenstown or Christchurch to Whakatāne – all in one booking.

Air New Zealand Chief Transformation and Alliances Officer Michael Williams says the partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for domestic aviation.

"Whakatāne is the heart of the Eastern Bay of Plenty and strong air links are vital for keeping regional communities connected and thriving. Regional connectivity is also a key driver of New Zealand's economy, so partnerships like this help strengthen those links," says Williams.

"It takes collaboration between airlines, local government, airports and communities to keep New Zealand moving. This is just the beginning. We expect to build more partnerships over time as we look for smarter, more collaborative ways to support connectivity across Aotearoa."

Air Chathams CEO Duane Emeny says the partnership reflects Air Chathams' continued commitment to serving regional Aotearoa.

"For us, the regions are at the heart of what we do," he says.

"We've been proudly connecting communities for more than three decades, and this partnership strengthens that commitment. By teaming up with Air New Zealand, we can offer our Whakatāne customers even better access to the rest of the country, while ensuring the region is well connected for work, travel and everyday life."

Whakatāne District Council Mayor Nándor Tánczos says the agreement is a welcome step forward for a region with so much to offer.

"Whakatāne is a place of real warmth, authentic culture and natural beauty, and we're excited to make it easier for more visitors to experience that," he says.

"At the same time, stronger air links mean our own community can travel more easily for business, education, health and to connect with whānau. This partnership is a positive shift for the district, and we're pleased to see Air New Zealand and Air Chathams working together to achieve the benefits the interline arrangement will unlock."

With the partnership now underway, both airlines will focus on delivering a smooth experience for Whakatāne travellers from day one while laying the groundwork for future regional opportunities.