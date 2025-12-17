Name release: Fiordland climbing deaths

Police can now release the names of the two climbers that died on the north buttress of Sabre Peak, Fiordland, at the weekend.

They were 28-year-old Connor Scott McKenzie, a dual citizen of New Zealand and Canada, and 23-year-old Australian citizen Tanmay Shetankumar Bhati.

Both men resided in Australia.

Police remain in contact with the men's families and are offering ongoing support.

Their deaths have been referred to the Coroner.