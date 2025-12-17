Police sharpen skills in successful search and rescue exercise

A large-scale marine search and rescue (SAR) exercise involving specialist Police personnel off the New Plymouth coastline on Sunday has been hailed a major success.

The scenario tested the ability of multiple agencies to work together in challenging marine conditions, requiring rapid decision-making, clear communication and effective use of land and sea-based resources.

Police Exercise Director, Constable David Bentley said all agencies met the mission of the day.

"The Taranaki marine SAR exercise simulated an aircraft crash at sea, with 47 victims reported missing.

By the conclusion of the exercise, all 47 simulated casualties had been successfully located, a fantastic result that demonstrates the region's high level of preparedness for a real-life emergency.

"The scale of the scenario reflected the reality of modern aviation and marine risks that could happen at any time.

The exercise provided valuable opportunities to test inter-agency systems, leadership and volunteer capability."

Participants included New Zealand Police Search and Rescue, Coastguard New Zealand, Department of Conservation, Port Taranaki, Surf Life Saving New Zealand, Cape Egmont Rescue, Air New Zealand, and New Plymouth Airport, with personnel deployed across vessels, coastal locations and coordination centres.

"This exercise was about more than just finding people – it was about proving that when agencies come together, we can respond quickly, safely and effectively to protect lives," said Constable Bentley.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Coastguard volunteers played a key role in the water response, while Police SAR and the Rescue Coordination Centre from Wellington coordinated the overall operation alongside port Taranaki partners, ensuring realistic pressure on command, control and communication systems.

Air New Zealand and New Plymouth Airport's involvement added further realism, enabling responders to practise liaison with aviation operators during a major incident.

Police warmly acknowledge the significant commitment from volunteers and staff who gave up their Sunday to participate, as exercises of this scale are essential to maintaining readiness for the worst-case scenarios no one hopes to face.

The annual exercise is a cornerstone of Taranaki's emergency preparedness and continues to strengthen the region's ability to respond to major marine and aviation incidents.

As summer approaches, exercises like these allow us to prepare for rescues in and around the water.

Constable Bentley reminds everyone to please swim between the flags, wear a lifejacket when on marine vessels, always take two forms of communication and stay out of the water if you're not sure.