Knight Garage Doors Wins Prestigious 2degrees Excellence in Customer Experience Award

Knight Garage Doors, a family-owned and operated West Auckland business, has been named the winner of the 2degrees Excellence in Customer Experience Award for the North & West region at the 2025 2degrees Auckland Business Awards. The highly anticipated win was announced at the black-tie Gala Dinner held on Thursday, December 11, at Cordis Auckland.

The award, hosted by the Auckland Business Chamber, recognises businesses that have achieved success by providing excellent and sustained customer experience, consistently exceeding expectations and setting new benchmarks for service delivery.

Co-founder Michelle Giles expressed her gratitude, stating: "This award is a massive honour and truly belongs to our dedicated team of 'Knights' and, most importantly, our loyal customers. Our philosophy is simple: great service should be the standard, not the exception. To have an independent panel of judges recognise our commitment to clear communication, punctuality, and quality workmanship is incredibly rewarding."

Knight Garage Doors has rapidly built a reputation for integrity and exceptional service since its founding in 2017 by husband-and-wife team, Gawain and Michelle Giles. Their commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through their over 550 five-star Google reviews, upfront pricing, and a 730-day workmanship guarantee. The company was also a finalist for the People’s Choice Award, further demonstrating the trust they have cultivated within the community.

"The name 'Knight' was chosen to reflect our values of integrity and strength, ensuring every home is treated like a castle," adds co-founder Gawain Giles. "We are passionate about raising the bar in the trades industry, delivering strong, quality garage door solutions with a personal touch. This award validates the hard work we put into every installation, repair, and service job."

The 2degrees Auckland Business Awards celebrate the best of Auckland’s business community across various categories, highlighting those that stand out for innovation, service, and contribution to the region.

About Knight Garage Doors

Knight Garage Doors is a family-owned business based in West Auckland, specialising in high-quality garage door installation, repairs, servicing, and automation for homeowners across the greater Auckland region. Founded on core values of Integrity, Excellence, and Great Experiences, the company is one of Auckland's most trusted names in the industry, backed by a workmanship guarantee and a commitment to honest, reliable service.

