Banking scheme chair departs after 12 years

Banking Ombudsman Scheme chair Miriam Dean will retire this month after 12 years in the role.

Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden said Ms Dean had guided the scheme through a period of significant change in the banking sector, most notably the shift from branch to internet banking, the banking conduct and culture review, the emergence of scams and the strengthening of the code of banking practice to protect consumers from scams.

The five-yearly independent review, published in October 2024, described the scheme as "a modern ombudsman scheme that makes a valued and credible contribution to a fair banking sector".

Ms Sladden said, "Miriam has provided steady and wise counsel throughout her tenure, helping make the scheme the trusted institution it is today.

"I am deeply grateful for her outstanding service and the legacy she leaves behind."

Ms Dean championed the creation of the ground-breaking TV series You've Been Scammed by Nigel Latta - a four-part TVNZ documentary that helped hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders understand the psychology of scams and how to protect themselves against scammers.

Under Ms Dean's leadership, the scheme has advocated for stronger consumer protections against scams, and last month expanded its jurisdiction to consider complaints about receiving banks.

During her time, the scheme also developed a regularly updated dashboard of complaints received by banks, a world-first step in the push for a more transparent and responsive banking system.

At the scheme's annual general meeting in December, Minister Simpson commented that he was aware successive Ministers valued Ms Dean's wise and steady leadership and unwavering commitment to fair outcomes for consumers throughout her tenure as chair.

Banking Ombudsman Scheme chair Miriam Dean said as the scheme enters its 33rd year:

"New Zealand can take pride in a world-class ombudsman service that upholds banking consumers' rights and delivers excellent dispute resolution. It has been an honour to lead the scheme over the past 12 years."

Ms Dean's successor, Michael Heron KC, will take over in January.