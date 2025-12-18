Mining rules rolled back - wetlands and biodiversity hotspots in the firing line

The Government has today confirmed a major rollback of environmental protections, clearing the way for mining in and around wetlands, significant natural areas (SNAs), and highly productive soils - with new rules taking effect from 15 January 2026.

"Mining is one of the most environmentally destructive industries on the planet," says Greenpeace campaigner Gen Toop. "These changes open the door for mining in places that should be strictly off-limits.

"Wetlands, old-growth forests, and our most fertile soils are vital for native wildlife, food security, and climate resilience - yet the Government is inviting mining corporations to dig them up. It's short-sighted and reckless."

The National Policy Statements for Freshwater Management, Indigenous Biodiversity, and Highly Productive Land have been amended to remove the requirement for mining projects to provide a public benefit. The amendments weaken the 'gateway tests' that determine whether mining can be considered in these areas.

"Mining should be prohibited entirely on our last remaining wetlands. Only around 10% of New Zealand's wetlands remain and they play a crucial role in storing carbon, filtering water, and buffering against floods. Wetlands are simply too precious to mine," says Toop.

"Yet, these changes are designed to let multinational mining giants carve up vitally important ecosystems, ship profits offshore, and do it without proving any public benefit to New Zealanders."

The Regulatory Impact Statement (RIS) on the changes admitted that the proposals were developed with industry lobby groups Straterra (now the New Zealand Minerals Council) and AQA), while Māori and environmental groups were not engaged. Officials also acknowledged there is limited evidence of a policy problem. The document reads:

"Due to the limited time available, it has not been possible to engage with Māori groups on these proposals... Officials developed our understanding of the problem definition through engagement with industry."

Greenpeace says the announcement is part of a broader pattern of environmental deregulation by the Government - including last week changes to the Fast Track Act, slashing the methane target, and advancing controversial legislation to replace the Resource Management Act.

"This Government is dismantling environmental protections at breakneck speed," said Toop. "We urge them to reverse course - because once these ecosystems are gone, they're gone forever."