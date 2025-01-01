Police acknowledge IPCA finding into arrests at sea

Police acknowledge the IPCA's finding in relation to a yacht which was abandoned following two arrests at sea.

On 2 December 2024 Police received a report of a serious assault onboard a yacht, approximately 10 nautical miles off the coast of 90 Mile Beach.

Police received a mayday report stating the master had been stabbed onboard the vessel by the only crew member.

Police located the yacht just after 8pm.

Northland District Commander, Superintendent Matt Srhoj, says information received at the time indicated there was a significant risk to the person injured.

"Responding Police made a tactical approach towards the vessel in a Coastguard boat, that also had paramedics on board.

"Upon arrival, officers were faced with a situation that was quite different to the one that had been reported to us.

"The alleged offender was compliant, however, the victim was in an agitated state, and a risk assessment was made that it was unsafe to leave him alone on the vessel."

He says both people were taken into custody on existing arrest warrants and advised they would be returning to shore.

"Although we accept that more consideration could have been given to the prospect of needing to abandon the yacht during the planning stages, Police were faced with a situation where they believed a life was in imminent danger due to information at hand.

"We were also working within very tight timeframes to ensure any approach could be conducted safely and before daylight was lost.

"Had more accurate information been available, Police would likely have taken a more considered and delayed approach."

Superintendent Srhoj says the vessel was also in a state of disrepair with a number of concerning safety issues.

"Under the circumstances we support the decision not to allow anyone to return to the vessel.

"Police would like to acknowledge that the circumstances surrounding this incident, including the location and information received, were quite unusual.

"We recognise the vessel was this man's main residence and acknowledge what he has lost."