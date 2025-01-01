Police Commissioner Richard Chambers - provisional appointments of three Assistant Commissioners

Please attribute to Police Commissioner Richard Chambers:

I am very pleased to announce Superintendent Jeanette Park (Eastern District Commander), Superintendent Corrie Parnell (Wellington District Commander) and Superintendent Tim Anderson (Bay of Plenty District Commander) are provisionally appointed as Assistant Commissioners for NZ Police.

The appointments of new Deputy and Assistant Commissioners will ensure that from early 2026 we will have a refreshed leadership team and be well-placed to deliver on our core priorities.

Jeanette, Tim and Corrie all have significant operational experience and a strong understanding of the front-line, as well as the communities Police serve in.

They will bring different perspectives and experience to the wider team.

They will begin in their new roles as Assistant Commissioners in early February.

This follows the confirmation yesterday of Deputy Commissioner Mike Pannett as the statutory Deputy Commissioner.

I expect to appoint a second, non-statutory, Deputy Commissioner early in 2026.

Superintendent Jeanette Park has been District Commander of the Eastern District since 2020, overseeing major operations including Operation Kotare to disrupt organised crime and gang harm.

She led the local Police response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Under her leadership, Eastern District has improved public trust and confidence through crime prevention measures and addressing gang tensions and the disruption gangs cause to communities.

She has a proven track record in engaging with different communities and a strong focus on the safety and training of frontline staff.

Prior to her role as District Commander, she was Area Commander in Hawke's Bay.

She started her policing career in Papakura in South Auckland in 1991 and has worked in Southern, Bay of Plenty, Central, Counties-Manukau, and Eastern Districts in a range of roles from CIB and road policing to prevention manager.

In 2005 she was awarded the Bravery Star for her actions in a 2002 critical incident in which her colleague Detective Constable Duncan Taylor was shot and killed, and Jeanette was also shot and seriously wounded.

Superintendent Corrie Parnell was appointed Wellington District Commander in 2019, and recently has been acting Assistant Commissioner: Investigations, Serious and Organised Crime.

Corrie joined New Zealand Police in 1993 and has worked across a broad range of investigative groups, and in District Commander and prevention roles.

Corrie has extensive experience in cross-agency emergency management.

As District Commander, he led multi-agency responses to some of the largest public order operations in Police history, including the 2022 Parliament protests and the 2024 Hīkoi mō e Tiriti, facing high levels of public and political scrutiny.

He was also involved in cross-agency management for the Canterbury earthquakes, Kaikoura earthquake, Port Hills fires, Covid-19 response, and Cyclone Gabrielle.

He has represented NZ Police globally, working with the United Nations on model protocols for policing protests and as a speaker on crisis management.

He was Acting Assistant Commissioner: People Services in 2023, overseeing nationwide strategies for workforce wellbeing, performance management, recruitment and culture change.

During 2018 Corrie was seconded as the Acting National Manager: Safer People, leading a major transformation programme.

That same year he received training in counter-terrorism investigations, which in March 2019 saw him as one of the leaders responsible for the initial response to the Christchurch terror attacks.

In 2019 Corrie graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, completing their three-month leadership programme.

Between 2003 and 2009 Corrie led several successful major crime and homicide investigations, receiving both District Commander and Commissioner's Commendations for outstanding commitment to criminal investigations.

Superintendent Tim Anderson has been Bay of Plenty District Commander since 2022.

Since joining Police in February 1994, Tim has held a range of roles across Auckland and Bay of Plenty, including leadership roles across major investigations and prosecutions.

He has had a focus on serious crime investigations, including adult sexual assault and child protection matters.

From 2015 to 2019 Tim served as Detective Superintendent in the National Crime Manager role, leading the National Criminal Investigation Group.

In 2019, Tim was lead Senior Investigating Officer based at PNHQ in the investigation into the Christchurch terror attacks.

He was also appointed by the Commissioner to lead the NZ Police team response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the attacks.

In 2022, he was awarded the Police Bronze Merit Award for his work on Operation Deans.

As a trained Personal Protection Officer, Tim has been part of operational security planning teams for major events both domestically and overseas.

He led the NZ Police Team as lead security adviser to the Chef de Mission and NZ Olympic Committee for the Rio Olympic Games 2016.

Tim holds a Bachelor of Laws with Honours from Auckland University, majoring in international criminal law and employment law.